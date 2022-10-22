 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 22 October 2022

1.0.24.c hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9774168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

24.c
infinite loading map bug(usually after a biome)
pick up item tweaks (g and shift g will take all if the menu is open)
click to pick up menu option added to game options
turret code change so can be targeted and display proper range info

Changed files in this update

The Pit 2 Content Depot 1698631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link