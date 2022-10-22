24.c
infinite loading map bug(usually after a biome)
pick up item tweaks (g and shift g will take all if the menu is open)
click to pick up menu option added to game options
turret code change so can be targeted and display proper range info
Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 22 October 2022
1.0.24.c hotfix
