Version 0.7 - Prison of Souls

Attention all CoV gamers: Rayne is in great danger and she needs YOUR help to fuck all the slimes in the Prison of Souls.

That's right - Version 0.7 is here, and of all updates, this one is by far the most recent.

It's also the largest. Maybe I should have said that first? Featuring 20,000 words of fresh content, 9 new or revamped ero scenes, a swanky new music track, and a brand-spanking new font, Version 0.7 puts the "__g ud" in "having a budget".

The new chapter is also kinda spooky, so...fitting for Halloween?

Here's a more detailed list of features!

Story:

Chapter 11: Prison of Souls has been added. In this chapter, Rayne and co. find themselves in an otherworldly prison; playthings of a cruel entity who calls herself the Demon Daughter. Can they escape in time, or will they become Lamashtu's eternal pets? Chapter 11 comprises over 20,000 words of new content, filled with more ero scenes than ever before.

I've revamped the Aik/Rayne ero scene. Double buttjob, anyone? This may cause issues if you load a save halfway through the old scene.

The Rayne/Militsa futa scene has also been altered.

Art:

Chapter 11 includes 6 new, illustrated ero scenes (with more illustrations to come in future updates). Artists include Octoboy, Lemonfont, and Captainkirb.

3 existing sex scenes have received new illustrations:

Rayne/Militsa Futa Deepthroat - Art by Sparrow. Aik/Rayne Double Buttjob - Art by CaptainKirb. Rayne/Venus Bathroom Milk 'n' Fuck - Art by KiraLChocolate.

4 new character sprites!

Backgrounds:

Chapter 11 features 2 new backgrounds.

Music:

Chapter 11 features a new track by Blue Fairy.

Misc: