Early Access 1.0.2 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

As announced earlier this week, we have just published important changes regarding the balance and difficulty of the game.

Changes to the RNG of reward choices so that players are less susceptible to bad luck. (Bad luck runs can still happen but are less likely).

Changes to the difficulty curves so that players are less overwhelmed by monsters and have a chance to make a comeback.

Difficulty levels implemented: Casual, Normal, Hard, Very Hard, Extreme. Higher difficulties will be a true test of the player's skill, and understanding of the game, and may not be beatable without sufficient permanent upgrades.

Add a permanent upgrade to increase the chance of monsters dropping pickup items (gathering orb, laser beam).

Add several quality-of-life changes.

Fix several game-crashing issues.

We appreciate all the feedback and bug reports so far, and we want to let you know that we have kept track of all of them, but because of our team size, we will need time to get to them, we guarantee that no feedback or bug report is ignored!

We would love to hear your opinion on this patch! Thank you for your continuous support and your patience as we keep on working to improve the game!

Best,

AMG team