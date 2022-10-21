Patch 1.0.3 Minor Fixes/Alterations
-Added a delay to the lift door, it now won't close again until its fully opened.
-Reworded the tutorial text for using the key
-Added extra tutorial for jumping/crouch jumping
-Added text for a failed unlock spell at the locked tutorial door (this was causing confusion for new players as they were semi-soft-locking the game)
-Reworked the default controls to be more accommodating for keyboards with a US layout.
-Fixed enemy footsteps in shallow water, you can hear them now.
-Fixed the debris from breakable boxes.
-Fixed been able to skip two 3rd's of the game using the teleportation spell.
Any issues please email me at contact@lesserfate.com or @lesserfate on twitter, thanks.
Changed files in this update