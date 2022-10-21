Patch 1.0.3 Minor Fixes/Alterations

-Added a delay to the lift door, it now won't close again until its fully opened.

-Reworded the tutorial text for using the key

-Added extra tutorial for jumping/crouch jumping

-Added text for a failed unlock spell at the locked tutorial door (this was causing confusion for new players as they were semi-soft-locking the game)

-Reworked the default controls to be more accommodating for keyboards with a US layout.

-Fixed enemy footsteps in shallow water, you can hear them now.

-Fixed the debris from breakable boxes.

-Fixed been able to skip two 3rd's of the game using the teleportation spell.

Any issues please email me at contact@lesserfate.com or @lesserfate on twitter, thanks.