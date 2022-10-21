 Skip to content

Iron Rebellion update for 21 October 2022

New war machines are here

Share · View all patches · Build 9773882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this major update we introduce new mech classes built to thrive in all battle conditions

These three mech classes will be the foundation for all other mechs to come and will mature over time as you the community experiment with them.

Class basics

Scout
Stripped down to its bare essentials, This is a blazing fast reconnaissance mech built to get in and out of situations quickly while using the environment to its advantage. Though this mech can only carry one weapon its maneuverability makes it a formattable foe.

Assault
Versatile and built to handle any situation. This mech is the bread and butter of most battles as it is very adaptable and well rounded to any combat need.

Heavy
Armored to the teeth and built to hold strategic positions. This Fat boy may not move fast but can take on multiple mechs at one time and change the entire tide of war by simply occupying key locations

Updated Repair system

Each mech class has different amounts of repair nodes depending on its weight class. Scout class has 2, Assault class has 4, and Heavy class has 6.

Every mech has been outfitted with an updated repair touch screen to help better manage this new mechanic.

Mech damage

Mechs now display external cosmetic damage giving critical information to pilots as they choose to either engage or retreat for repairs.

