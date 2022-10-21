New war machines are here

In this major update we introduce new mech classes built to thrive in all battle conditions

These three mech classes will be the foundation for all other mechs to come and will mature over time as you the community experiment with them.

Class basics

Scout

Stripped down to its bare essentials, This is a blazing fast reconnaissance mech built to get in and out of situations quickly while using the environment to its advantage. Though this mech can only carry one weapon its maneuverability makes it a formattable foe.

Assault

Versatile and built to handle any situation. This mech is the bread and butter of most battles as it is very adaptable and well rounded to any combat need.

Heavy

Armored to the teeth and built to hold strategic positions. This Fat boy may not move fast but can take on multiple mechs at one time and change the entire tide of war by simply occupying key locations

Each mech class has different amounts of repair nodes depending on its weight class. Scout class has 2, Assault class has 4, and Heavy class has 6.

Every mech has been outfitted with an updated repair touch screen to help better manage this new mechanic.

Mech damage

Mechs now display external cosmetic damage giving critical information to pilots as they choose to either engage or retreat for repairs.