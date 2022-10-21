 Skip to content

Outbreak Island: Pendulum update for 21 October 2022

Halloween Event

Outbreak Island: Pendulum update for 21 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boo, Survivors!

Get ready to experience some exciting nights on the Island as it's time for the All Saints' Night Challenge!

From October 22 to November 5, the Halloween Event awaits you, in which the sky turns an ominous red and all zombies become stronger and more dangerous!

New quest - find 5 carefully hidden smiling jack-o'-lanterns to unlock the reward!

And let these nights become a little safer for you with our Big Update, which will be released very soon - you can travel around the Island by car, collect resources in the trunk, you can even move your base to a new place that you choose yourself.
But for now... try to survive these few nights and complete the quest!

Stay with us, follow the news and write in the discussions how many nights you managed to survive!

