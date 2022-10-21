MicroWorks Patch 1.05: [SPOOKAI UPDATE]

Halloween is just around the corner, and so are we. MicroWorks's 1.05 update is out now, featuring an exclusive seasonal event until the 31st, a brand new gamemode, and a bunch of fixes and balances!
UPDATED:
-
Blood moon dawns upon the nexus once more, enchanting the simulation with the spookiest of vibes. Special Halloween event is now active until the 31st!
-
Brand new gamemode: Boss Rush! No microgames, only an onslaught of boss stages to battle through.
-
Dynamic difficulty system rework: The game will now pick better suitable microgames depending on the skill level of players in the server, and arguments are now also included as part of the system (no more "Upside Down View" for new players).
-
Labeled gamemodes with appropriate difficulty levels.
-
Mutator settings will now only appear if they are relevant to the selected gamemode.
-
Don't Fall Rework:
- Don't Fall will now have the same rules in both SP and MP.
- Don't Fall will no longer end when there is only one player left - only when there are no players left.
- Bomb turret will now rise up when there is either one player left, or after 40 seconds have elapsed.
- The bomb turret will enter frenzy mode when there is only one player left.
- Decreased bomb turret shooting frequency.
- Breaking the ice will now grant you additional points.
-
Updated Airblast microgame:
- Replaced bulky sawblades with spikes.
- Hitboxes on the spikes are more forgiving than sawblades.
- Added physical stoppers to avoid players walking into spikes when the microgame starts.
-
Jump Out Of The Map microgame will now disable the wall closest to most players, and the wall on the opposite end of the first one.
-
Increased Kai Karts base score per lap from 4,000 to 5,000 in Scorematch.
-
Removed score loss when falling off the map in Railwars.
-
Earning frags in Railwars will now earn you lives in Survival.
-
Increased Ghostgrabber strength in Ghosthunt.
-
"Slow Fade" argument will now actually be slow.
-
"Scratched" argument will now scratch letters away faster.
-
Increased score bonus in "Bonus Points If X Fails" argument.
-
"Upside Down View" argument has been made rarer (into the rarest argument in the game).
FIXED:
- Fixed "Frag X" microgame using an incorrect speed level.
- Fixed an issue where "Frag X" microgame would brick the game in X6 mode.
- Fixed an issue where if the target player in "Frag X" microgame left the game before the microgame was completed, the game would brick. Now, if the target player leaves, all players are automatically awarded a win.
- "Type The Color" microgame in colorblind mode will now exclusively show both name and color symbol, regardless of color display setting.
- Fixed kart network rewinding not working in "Kai Karts", leading to player-server desyncs and causing laps to not count.
- Players that join a server while a boss stage is loading will now properly receive the gamemode information.
- Game coordinator will no longer wait on players who left the game right as a boss stage started loading.
- Fixed an issue where "Jump Out Of The Map" microgame would not disable any walls.
- Microgame Auto-Downloader now works in lobbies.
- Fixed stun effect not playing on stunned players (yeah, we had one!).
- Fixed Trivia Mastermind breaking if a player leaves mid-game.
- Fixed "Your Loss Is My Gain" special round not working properly.
- Fixed incorrect loading screen on the second boss stage in the "Double Boss" special round.
- Fixed an issue where players holding a dodgeball at the end of Dodgeball would spawn it into the next level (it was fun while it lasted).
- Fixed incorrect score awarding in Circuitfreezer when playing Team Pointmatch.
- Fixed Ghosthunt not ending in Survival if all ghosts get captured.
- Fixed ghost effect not appearing on all cosmetics in Ghosthunt.
- Fixed Standoff not accurately reporting the correct amount of earned score.
- Fixed default lives count mutator being 3 instead of 5.
- Fixed broken colors display in Portuguese.
Work behind the scenes is still going as hard as ever to achieve everything we've set out to do, so thank you for staying patient!
Happy Halloween from Agiriko <3
