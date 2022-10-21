MicroWorks Patch 1.05: [SPOOKAI UPDATE]

Halloween is just around the corner, and so are we. MicroWorks's 1.05 update is out now, featuring an exclusive seasonal event until the 31st, a brand new gamemode, and a bunch of fixes and balances!

Blood moon dawns upon the nexus once more, enchanting the simulation with the spookiest of vibes. Special Halloween event is now active until the 31st!

Brand new gamemode: Boss Rush! No microgames, only an onslaught of boss stages to battle through.

Dynamic difficulty system rework: The game will now pick better suitable microgames depending on the skill level of players in the server, and arguments are now also included as part of the system (no more "Upside Down View" for new players).

Labeled gamemodes with appropriate difficulty levels.

Mutator settings will now only appear if they are relevant to the selected gamemode.

Don't Fall Rework: Don't Fall will now have the same rules in both SP and MP.

Don't Fall will no longer end when there is only one player left - only when there are no players left.

Bomb turret will now rise up when there is either one player left, or after 40 seconds have elapsed.

The bomb turret will enter frenzy mode when there is only one player left.

Decreased bomb turret shooting frequency.

Breaking the ice will now grant you additional points.

Updated Airblast microgame: Replaced bulky sawblades with spikes.

Hitboxes on the spikes are more forgiving than sawblades.

Added physical stoppers to avoid players walking into spikes when the microgame starts.

Jump Out Of The Map microgame will now disable the wall closest to most players, and the wall on the opposite end of the first one.

Increased Kai Karts base score per lap from 4,000 to 5,000 in Scorematch.

Removed score loss when falling off the map in Railwars.

Earning frags in Railwars will now earn you lives in Survival.

Increased Ghostgrabber strength in Ghosthunt.

"Slow Fade" argument will now actually be slow.

"Scratched" argument will now scratch letters away faster.

Increased score bonus in "Bonus Points If X Fails" argument.