 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 update for 21 October 2022

Halloween Units, New Map And Much More! V0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9773801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy weekend everyone! We would again like to apologize for the delay. The is partly due to my nasty case of Covid (Robert the CEO), which lasted close to 2 weeks. That said this update is rich with content!

-New map, 'Viking Winter'. 8x8km map of snowy mountains, frozen lakes, and Viking settlements.
-New 'Laser Knight' hero who wields a powerful laser sword which has tremendous blocking and damage.

  • Halloween unit 'Werewolf', a powerful melee unit.
    -Halloween unit 'ghost'. A ranged unit who deals devastating magic splash damage.
    -New 'Juice Man' unit. He's, special..
    -New streaming system implemented for characters and assets(This is in preparation for future modding)
    -Other small code changes and fixes.

Hope everyone has a fantastic weekend! We hope to be updating the road map next week sometime, as we may be transitioning to Beta v0.1 for the next update(Keep in mind, beta is not full release yet).

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 Content Depot 1468721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link