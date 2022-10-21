Halloween Units, New Map And Much More! V0.7

Happy weekend everyone! We would again like to apologize for the delay. The is partly due to my nasty case of Covid (Robert the CEO), which lasted close to 2 weeks. That said this update is rich with content!

-New map, 'Viking Winter'. 8x8km map of snowy mountains, frozen lakes, and Viking settlements.

-New 'Laser Knight' hero who wields a powerful laser sword which has tremendous blocking and damage.

Halloween unit 'Werewolf', a powerful melee unit.

-Halloween unit 'ghost'. A ranged unit who deals devastating magic splash damage.

-New 'Juice Man' unit. He's, special..

-New streaming system implemented for characters and assets(This is in preparation for future modding)

-Other small code changes and fixes.

Hope everyone has a fantastic weekend! We hope to be updating the road map next week sometime, as we may be transitioning to Beta v0.1 for the next update(Keep in mind, beta is not full release yet).