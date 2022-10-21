Hello everyone!

Today exactly three years ago Hero's Story Early Access was released on Steam. During this time 37 updates were released, in which many game mechanics, levels, enemies and various items were added.

The game settings have been completely redesigned, inventory and a save system have been added, a lot of bugs have been fixed, weather effects have been added. New Steam achievements, bosses and destructible objects have been added.

I would like to thank all the players who have supported me all these years, left their feedback, share screenshots and just explored the vast world of Teandria!

Of course, I don't plan to stop there, and today I present to you anniversary update of Hero's Story Early Access.

In it I fixed some critical bugs, added fall damage and hints at the beginning of the game, and also introduced a new character class - Cleric!

Let's take a closer look at some points.

NEW CLASS

Clerics of the Order of Light have long been famous for their wisdom and mercy. These formidable warriors do not have obvious advantages, but also do not have strong disadvantages, which makes them universal warriors. Clerics also use healing spells more effectively.

FALL DAMAGE

Fall damage is another mechanic from earlier versions of the game, as well as one of the main mechanics in any modern game. Depending on how fast your character was moving, he will receive different amount of damage. At the moment, you can't die from falling in the game.

PUMPKIN COLLECTOR RETURNS

The annual event returns on the eve of the Halloween holiday. This time there will be no Pumpkin Skeletons waiting for you around the corner, but there will be a few more Pumpkins in the game world. Let me remind you that collecting pumpkins is not only pleasant, but also useful - after all, 10 of them are needed to get the achievement of the same name. And what kind of soup is obtained from them!

[Full list of changes will be available later]

Also I am happy to announce that now all of my games are on sale until 25th of October!

Have fun! Your Silent.