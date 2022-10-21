Huge improvements to the amount of memory used and loading times for zoo, museum and botanical garden scenes.
Many improvements to the routines that allow you to place things on your island - allowing placement closer to edges and buildings.
A new "Painting for Fun" activity that is in Danika Duck's home.
Isla Sinaloa update for 21 October 2022
Update Fixes
Changed files in this update