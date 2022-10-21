 Skip to content

Isla Sinaloa update for 21 October 2022

Update Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huge improvements to the amount of memory used and loading times for zoo, museum and botanical garden scenes.
Many improvements to the routines that allow you to place things on your island - allowing placement closer to edges and buildings.
A new "Painting for Fun" activity that is in Danika Duck's home.

Changed files in this update

