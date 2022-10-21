 Skip to content

Jurassic Clans update for 21 October 2022

Jurassic Clans is now 1.0! Official launch!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jurassic Clans has officially launched!

Jurassic Clans is now live! Together with this launch goes many improvements and additions. The Jurassic is ready to receive you. The dinosaurs are ready and eager to beat the crap out of you.

A very warm welcome to new players and a big thanks to all the contributors while on early access.
More content to come.

[Added/Fixed/Improved]

  • Dinosaurs can be domesticated and used like any other unit
  • Adjusted tech time values
  • Added button eat meat and eat fruit for dinosaurs units
  • Religion, build the temple to see more.
  • Added Achievements
  • New translations, added Chinese.

