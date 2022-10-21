Update v22.10.21:

Added new trick - Wheelie;

Press and hold Left Control while accelerating.



Press and hold Left Control while accelerating. Added new bicycle styles;



Removed Depth of Field, since there was a drop of FPS when this setting is enabled;

Optimization, in this update I made some work on it, but I think that it will just a part of global work on game optimization process;

During next 2 weeks you can purchase the game with -50% discount, it will the big support for me, and give me an opportunity to support that game in future

Also, you can purchase 2 games with additional discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27284/Ride_and_Sell/

Best Regards,

DiamosDev