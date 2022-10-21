 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bicycle Rider Simulator update for 21 October 2022

Update | v22.10.21

Share · View all patches · Build 9773659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v22.10.21:

  • Added new trick - Wheelie;
    Press and hold Left Control while accelerating.
  • Added new bicycle styles;
  • Removed Depth of Field, since there was a drop of FPS when this setting is enabled;
  • Optimization, in this update I made some work on it, but I think that it will just a part of global work on game optimization process;

During next 2 weeks you can purchase the game with -50% discount, it will the big support for me, and give me an opportunity to support that game in future

Also, you can purchase 2 games with additional discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27284/Ride_and_Sell/

Best Regards,
DiamosDev

Changed files in this update

Depot 1903401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link