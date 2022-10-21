 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 21 October 2022

The Spooky Halloween Update!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!!!

It's October and that can mean only one thing!!!

It's time for Zeepkist v11: The Halloween Update!!

The Halloween Update

  • Added 24 new cosmetics
  • Added 6 new levels
  • Added around 120 new halloween-themed blocks
  • Added a bunch of new materials
  • Added a bunch of new colors to existing materials

Various fixes and changes

  • Changed mud friction
  • Added mud particles
  • Added 'flesh' material particles
  • Fixed "Too slow" text being too big
  • Fixed red podium zeepkist gizmo showing up in thumbnails

The new levels can be found in adventure mode, branching of the D levels at various places!

Enjoy!!

