The Spooky Halloween Update!!

Hey everyone!!!

It's October and that can mean only one thing!!!

It's time for Zeepkist v11: The Halloween Update!!

The Halloween Update

Added 24 new cosmetics

Added 6 new levels

Added around 120 new halloween-themed blocks

Added a bunch of new materials

Added a bunch of new colors to existing materials

Various fixes and changes

Changed mud friction

Added mud particles

Added 'flesh' material particles

Fixed "Too slow" text being too big

Fixed red podium zeepkist gizmo showing up in thumbnails

The new levels can be found in adventure mode, branching of the D levels at various places!

Enjoy!!