 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Citizens: Far Lands update for 21 October 2022

Halloween in Citizens!

Share · View all patches · Build 9773517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome, Citizens! This year we have a special addition for you: A Halloween themed level. A similar level made an appearance last year, in Citizens' demo. That was a long time ago, since it was even before the combat rework (when combat was turn based!) For those of you who did not get to participate last year, you are able to enjoy it now :)

What's more is we reworked the lighting, the visuals and the music too. You're able to enjoy it in all new light! Literally!

Your task is to build a thriving town and defeat a zombie horde. You'll need to collect some pumpkins and exchange them for weaponry!

We hope you enjoy this year's addition to the game. We added a new achievement to go with it, so make sure to get it!

Changed files in this update

Citizens Windows x64 Depot 1646121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link