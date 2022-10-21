Halloween in Citizens!

Welcome, Citizens! This year we have a special addition for you: A Halloween themed level. A similar level made an appearance last year, in Citizens' demo. That was a long time ago, since it was even before the combat rework (when combat was turn based!) For those of you who did not get to participate last year, you are able to enjoy it now :)

What's more is we reworked the lighting, the visuals and the music too. You're able to enjoy it in all new light! Literally!

Your task is to build a thriving town and defeat a zombie horde. You'll need to collect some pumpkins and exchange them for weaponry!

We hope you enjoy this year's addition to the game. We added a new achievement to go with it, so make sure to get it!