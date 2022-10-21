v1.0.06 update

(Bug) Player ammo icons were sometimes wrongly positioned at the start of a new area.

(Bug) Rockset's special shot was not properly generating medals on bosses.

Added a small speed increase over time to Hettie's special shot.

(Bug) Hettie's hairball special shot would sometimes overshoot the target and not lock on. Every step is now checked for distance.

Also, I have begun work on a new mode to be added to the game in the near future (whenever I finish). :) It will be a free addition and hopefully adds to your enjoyment of the game. --Pixel Licker