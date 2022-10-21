 Skip to content

Dead End City update for 21 October 2022

v1.0.06 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9773443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Bug) Player ammo icons were sometimes wrongly positioned at the start of a new area.
  • (Bug) Rockset's special shot was not properly generating medals on bosses.
  • Added a small speed increase over time to Hettie's special shot.
  • (Bug) Hettie's hairball special shot would sometimes overshoot the target and not lock on. Every step is now checked for distance.

Also, I have begun work on a new mode to be added to the game in the near future (whenever I finish). :) It will be a free addition and hopefully adds to your enjoyment of the game. --Pixel Licker

