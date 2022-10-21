v1.0.06 update

- (Bug) Player ammo icons were sometimes wrongly positioned at the start of a new area.
- (Bug) Rockset's special shot was not properly generating medals on bosses.
- Added a small speed increase over time to Hettie's special shot.
- (Bug) Hettie's hairball special shot would sometimes overshoot the target and not lock on. Every step is now checked for distance.
Also, I have begun work on a new mode to be added to the game in the near future (whenever I finish). :) It will be a free addition and hopefully adds to your enjoyment of the game. --Pixel Licker
