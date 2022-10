Share · View all patches · Build 9773270 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Join us for Artix Entertainment's 20th Anniversary Event! Log in for all kinds of special spooky events! 2022 Mogloween Collection is also now available; check it out!

1.93.1 fixes and updates

-New title screen and loading screen!

-Fixed an issue where Daily Chest art was not appearing