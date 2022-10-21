1.2.0 — Lua & Localization

Hi, engineers!

Almost a month has passed since the last update – it's time to release a new one. It brings some new content to the game, but a lot of new features, and fixes a lot of bugs.

I would like to thank you for still playing our game after such a long stagnation. September 25, 2022 (the day after the release of update 1.1.0) there was a record number of active players – 131 people. I'd like to invite you to our Discord server, where you can find out about experimental releases and participate in discussions about future updates.

Programming in Lua

Processor

Lua Processor is a new item that has a node with one Composite input and output. The main task is to carry out calculations.



[Pong]

Display

Lua Display is a new item that has a node with one Composite input. The main task is to draw graphics in the game world.

Editor

To write code in the game, there is a built-in script editor, which includes documentation.

Localization

Now you can translate PixPhys into the language you are interested in, for this we have made a convenient utility that you can find along this path: PixPhys\Tools\Localization Tool. To start the translation, open the utility and open the default language in the game files (File>Open): PixPhys\GameData\Languages. On the left are localization keys, click on one of them and start editing its content.

Improving the quality of life

Now you can collapse the list of props of a certain category by clicking on the arrow on the right.

Added the ability to fix the setting of weather events.

New props

Inertial gyroscope

A device that has very heavy disks inside that accelerate to high speeds and due to this spin the spacecraft.

Flare launcher

When activated, fires a chemical projectile that flares up over time and begins to glow.

Hand crank

Allows you to set the shaft in motion, using only the labor of robots.

Glass sheet

It's fragile.

Hose

This is a flexible pipe, perfect for connecting moving parts with a pipeline.

New achievements

Lua is now an integral part of PixPhys, which means highlighting its importance with three new achievements: