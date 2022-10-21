Update 0.91 - A LOT of polish

Took some time to get the update out, but I am very please with the results.

Every element of the game got some improvement. New and improved enemy designs, clearner UI, good looking main island.

All missing translations also got added. Not every language is perfectly translated and some are probably pretty bad, but it should get better from now on.

Gameplay

· Changed: New icons for items

· Changed: New icons for the UI

· Added: Summoned units show their remaining time next to their healthbar

· Changed: Removed the old Prison enemies and added new ones

· Changed: Removed the old Castle enemies and added new ones

· Added: All missing translations

· Added: Mastery Passives now have a name

· Changed: New terrain style for the main island

· Changed: New trees

· Added: Elite enemies now have a different color

· Changed: Dungeons do not give any exp. anymore

· Balance: Adjusted exp. and gold gain to new scaling

· Balance: Adjusted damage, health and armor values

· Changed: Some of the combat sequences in Bonebit dungeon

· Changed: Changing the language now requires to restart the game

· Changed: Improved general look of the UI

· Changed: Moved floor effects to the top-left. They now appears as debuffs

· Changed: Moved lives to the top-left. They now appear as buffs

· Changed: When selling items, you don't have to select them anymore. Clicking on an item instantly sells it

· Added: Primary and secondary skills now show in the UI

· Added: Tooltips for modifiers, mastery passives and skills are now more detailed

· Removed: Item labels over dropped items

· Added: Enemy overhead UI now also shows the enemy level

· Changed: Improved particles for most elements

· Balance: Enemies don't give gold anymore

· Added: Damage dealt now varies by +-20%

· Changed: Relearning your mastery points is now again unified in a single device

· Changed: Replaced NPCs with devices that perform their role. (While I do want NPCs to make the island more lively, it's somewhat to hard/timeconsuming for now.)

· Added: Skills that target an area, now have a cast range

· Added: Variety to attack animations

· Changed: The player now looks different

· Changed: Items attached to the player now look different

· Removed: Hero customization (This is a cool idea, but was also too timeconsuming. Might be added back later)

· Added: The start rotation of the area you enter is now not always the same

· Added: Ranged enemies now retreat back if you get too close

· Added: More objects to the main island. Old objects were improved

· Added: Using abilities now costs stamina. Abilities are also a lot stronger now

· Removed: Random item names

Bugfixes

· Fixed: Lv. 1 and e.g. Lv. 100 enemies always giving the same amount of exp.

· Fixed: Various memoryleaks

· Fixed: Unequipping a weapon while casting made the player stuck

· Fixed: Last recorded multiplayer desync