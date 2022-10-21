Observo is released!

After a short one week delay, Observo has finally been released! This project has been in the works for some time, and it's been quite the journey in learning how to develop a game as a solo dev (and suffer a lot while doing so, why did I do this do myself).

It started out as a student project with a friend of mine who eventually exited the project (but then came back to help me beta test it, thanks for putting up with everything!) and then had to be redone from near scratch after I learned some valuable game dev lessons in how to make the game not suck, haha. I hope I succeeded at that, at least!

And while I'm eager to start on new projects (oh, the IDEAS), this is not quite the end for Observo! I would love to add some more stuff to it, such as unlockable costumes and the like, and that's not to mention fixing up any issues that may arise for players out there.

So to everyone who has been keeping up with this game dev journey of mine and/or decided to give this game a chance: thank you so much! Hope you have some spooky fun times with Observo!

(Also if you're reading this in realtime, I'll be doing an Observo release stream over at twitch soon!)