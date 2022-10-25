 Skip to content

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth update for 25 October 2022

New DLC! Poison Promise Campaign Now Available

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth update for 25 October 2022

Poison Promise is the third downloadable campaign available for purchase through the Journeys in Middle-earth companion app, offering a completely new set of quests and challenges. This campaign uses elements from both the Core Set and the Spreading War expansion, which means you will need both products in order to play. With a branching storyline full of twists and traitors and different endings depending on your choices and actions, you won’t want to miss out on the game’s longest campaign yet!

Version 1.5.0 Release Notes

  • Poison Promise DLC Campaign now available!
  • Scourges of the Wastes Figure Pack content can now be enabled via the Collection.
  • New graphics settings available in the Options menu to adjust quality and resolution (Steam only).
  • Various bug fixes

