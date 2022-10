Hey all!

We have managed to re-implement the in-game achievements for the 3D version from the 2D version.

Right now, these are not Steam achievements (but we will make them into real Steam achievements later on), and the visuals are not finished (they seem a bit too happy for an immersive thriller game).

But, we are happy to say that there are currently 43 (and we will add more) achievements to discover in the game!

As always, don't trust Emma!