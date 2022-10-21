roguelike celebration Alumni Sale

"The Roguelike Celebration is a community-generated weekend of talks, games, and conversations about roguelikes and related topics, including procedural generation and game design. It's for fans, players, developers, scholars, and everyone else!"

I won't be presenting a talk this year, but Approaching Infinity is joining in the festivities as part of the sale! (I'm working on one for next year, about scope-creep, because I walk that fine line every day...) Virtual talks start 9am on Saturday, get your tickets here!

Apart from the sale, there's an update that includes everything listed here, plus some other big-ish things:

Limoquee Crackdown

There's one pushy alien species out there that considers themselves to be the galactic police, and they're tired of people moving illegal commodities like small arms, narcotics, and anti-matter through their territory.

Limoquee ships will now chase you and scan your ship when you jump into their sectors. If you have illegal goods, they'll try to confiscate them. My advice: go along with it. Or you can try to dump your cargo, but they're looking for that... Maybe there's a way to make yourself invisible? Even then, keep your distance, because they're scanning for cloaked vessels too!

Races Affect Commodity Prices

What's the point of having contraband if that doesn't jack up the price?

So now, whichever factions are present in a sector will affect certain commodity prices: Gruff like shiny things, so the price of gemstones is elevated due to increased demand. Vordalene produce a lot of microchips, so they're cheap in their territory. You can get this information in the commodities exchange at every station, by tooltipping the commodities.

Artifact ID

I've made changes to the process of identifying artifacts, making it harder and more dangerous to just make random guesses. This includes a sort of cooldown on the whole process, as well as several new damage types, like injuring the captain, reducing the artifact's power, dissolving your cargo, or even destroying the artifact itself!

You'll also find improved tool-tips, new monsters, and increased interactivity between creatures. I even fixed a bug the DLC ;)

Enjoy!