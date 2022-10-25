The Fastest Selling Monkey Island - Now With a Native Linux Build!

Thanks to you, loyal customers, Return to Monkey Island is now the fastest-selling Monkey Island game EVER! At least, I think so. My sales data is a little "fuzzy." But let's go with it!
Coinciding with this news, the ol' team at Terrible Toybox launched a brand new build delivering the much anticipated native Linux build.
Catch ya later. Enjoy.
Stan
Update 1.3.5 Changelog
- Native Linux
- Fix for breather timer being incorrect
- Fix for Trivia cards not appearing correctly
Changed files in this update