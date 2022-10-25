 Skip to content

Return to Monkey Island update for 25 October 2022

The Fastest Selling Monkey Island - Now With a Native Linux Build!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to you, loyal customers, Return to Monkey Island is now the fastest-selling Monkey Island game EVER! At least, I think so. My sales data is a little "fuzzy." But let's go with it!

Coinciding with this news, the ol' team at Terrible Toybox launched a brand new build delivering the much anticipated native Linux build.

Catch ya later. Enjoy.
Stan

Update 1.3.5 Changelog
  • Native Linux
  • Fix for breather timer being incorrect
  • Fix for Trivia cards not appearing correctly

