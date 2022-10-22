Update 1.2c - Controller support and more

Hi Builders!

We continue to implement some features requested by the community, and today we released an update which introduces an experimental support for controllers.

Game menus are still not fully optimized for controllers (D-Pad emulates a mouse), but everything in the game can now be done using a controller:

This feature is still a work in progress, and we would like to hear your feedback regarding the mapping we chose. This is also a first step towards full Steam Deck support.

Here is the full changelog for 1.2c:

Controller support (still experimental)

New custom item functions:

-- Teleport: Moves the player who activates this item.

-- Delay: Transmit activation/deactivation after a delay (included as a pre-made Part)

-- Pulse: When active, will alternate between OFF and ON (included as a pre-made Part)

-- Updated Seat function so that the camera follows the player properly

When you create a new terrain from prefab with terrain type "Other" you now can choose prefabs for Recycle Center, Power Plant, City Hall etc.

Press ALT to force a straight line when you are placing a road

Fixed a block position bug when placing large custom construction blocks

Thanks again for your feedback, it will always be essential for us and if you didn't already join our Discord, feel free to come in and share your ideas and suggestions for the game!