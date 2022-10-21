Week 13 - The Beta Branch is aviable

Hello,

90% of you said take your time. Thank you for that. This period will be a little bit frustrating for both, us and for you, but after. Everything should go smooth.

With the previous versions, the dates did not work. We also don't want to put pressure on us - because we want to deliver a very good, finished, balanced and overall checked update. So the bug hunting will be about very abstract things like " I have put 20 stones in the chest and when I add a heal potion - I get 1000 money plus when I click on the icon" and not stuff like - my tree flew 100 meters, the icons are bad etc.,etc.

The next update when it comes out will contain Co-op. It is an integral part of the game since day 0. It was taken down because of bad bugs and no passwords for lobbies, which allowed trolls to destroy your games.

I will change the information posting period from every week to bi-weekly. For that, I will add for most of the updates a video from what we are working on. Although the next month is mainly about bug fixing, so nothing looking great on videos but feeling good in the game.

Price rising

A long time ago - we presented you with our pricing strategy.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1887020/discussions/0/3410928883779309400/

With the next update, the project finishes his first phase. So the price will raise. We are very grateful to those of you who decided to support us so early in our process.

We hope you are happy about the direction of the development of our game, and with our I mean us together Sartorian team + community. Because you worked so hard as we to give us ideas, find bugs, tell about what is frustrating you and what makes you happy. And that was really helpful and appreciated.

Your energy is probably the biggest reason behind our decision to continue with this projects despite some serious problems on the way. It is an honor to make this game for such a wonderful and positive group of players. Thanks.

Beta Branch - How to access it

But for the 10% of you, who are willing to put even more heart in the development than just your patience(which is a great and sufficient gift) We have prepared a Beta-Branch. How to Access it?

NOTE: NEW stuff is mostly not translated. The update is in English now.

Look for Raubritter in your Steam library

Right click

Properties

Beta - and pick the Beta

Steam will download the new version for you. I am not sure if you will be able to access your save from the main version after this process. But to get back to the old version - you just have to select nothing in the beta tab.

What kind of feedback are we looking for

We do not need, for now, information about bugs or missing stuff. That is what we need this month for. We have a big list. So no need to waste your time on it.

The old quests are down for maintenance - I am rewriting them completely. So NPCs are only there to trade with or kill them.

Feedback that would help

Performance info

The numbers from measuring tools tell me everything should be fine. And you should get a smooth 60 fps - on full HD. High settings on a GTX 1050 and newer versions. But we had no option to test is personally.

For those of you with a RTX 3060 the 60 fps is reachable also in 4k on Epic.

But there might be tense places - like the village or some castle ruins, that might cause fps drops. It would be a great help if you would help us identify them.

- Balancing info

How do you feel about availability of animals and resources

How do you feel about the number of caravans

What do you think about prices

- Is the building system any better? - How much can you build before the fps starts to drop hard.

- Graphical bugs The rivers sometimes appear to fly or weirdly flow out from under the ground, but it is a programming issue - we will fix. Light is another issue. Help me find map parts that I missed, flying rocks, and give me general feedback about the amount of details that are on the map.

Remember that this is a building game - so I have a limited space that I can work with - because you can build almost everywhere. We can later cast a vote if you prefer a more detailed map but being able to build only in certain places - or if you prefer that level of details but with no restrictions to where to build.

- When you are lost in the game. What needs to be explained better.

Note: We are moving into the direction - letting the player figure out more on his own(we are big enemies of giving the player everything on a plate or making him a salve of his GPS). So please report only serious stuff like I don't know how to manage my gathering point. Not how do I use the campfire.

Enjoy, and I will come back to you in 2 weeks for a detailed update about the progress.