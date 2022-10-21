Patch Notes 10/21/22

Bug Fixes
- Xid’s Rank 10 now fully unlocks
- Vendi no longer accidentally eats your potions
- Magical Wasteland expeditions are now completable
- Fixed the Rank Up button turning on again after Rank 10
- Tiering up a potion now gives you more consistent results
- Expeditions to the Arctic region now yield Yeti Pelts instead of Frost Kindling
- Luna’s “Visual Trait Campaign I” event now functions properly
- Fixed Salt and Pepper presenting an invisible potion after accepting a custom order
- Having 5 active events no longer causes the last one to go offscreen
- When the player edits their deck during a competition, the game will no longer continue using that newly built deck upon exiting or completing the competition.
- Updated the background in Xid’s Rank 5 cutscene
- No more infinitely darkening haunted screen when opening the deck menu or graveyard and pressing Enter
- Removed the mystery drop-down menu that would appear when right clicking on Quinn’s bulk orders
- Crystalline Forest is no longer missing an obstacle during expeditions when an “increased loot drop” event is active
- Fixed incorrect duration descriptions for Luna and Baptiste’s events
- Fixed incorrect lines about the Round 2 & 3 potions in Anubia’s competition
- Shop flooring no longer extends out past the back of the shop
- Fixed deck builder and haggle card text inconsistencies
- Miscellaneous UI animation updates
Known Issues
Accepted Custom Orders not showing up
We think this is caused when you’ve accepted the same order previously and it’s not resetting properly.
Being able to fulfill Custom Orders that you don’t have potions for
We are currently looking into a fix for this!
Fullscreen display setting results in rendering issues
Alt-tabbing while using the “Fullscreen” display mode, or any other activity on Windows that shifts the focus out of the game, will cause the game to only display a small portion of the screen.
Use Alt + Enter, Ctrl + Enter or F11 to get out of it. For now, please play using the “Borderless” display option if you are experiencing instability in fullscreen.
“Ferocity of the Squirrel” does not currently apply the effect from “Fuel to the Fire.”
The tooltip will show that the effect is doubled when Ferocity of the Squirrel is in effect, but will not actually apply it to the customer or judge.
Need More Information
We need more information on these issues while we try to reproduce them on our end, so if you’re able to we’d appreciate if you sent the following to support@xseedgames.com:
- Your save data located here:
[Game Installation Folder]/Potionomics/Binaries/Win64
- The additional save data here:
%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Potionomics/Saved/SaveGames
- Screenshot of your in-game config settings
- Your PC's DxDiag output as a .txt file (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4028644/windows-open-and-run-dxdiagexe)
- For visible bugs, please submit a video with ~30 seconds leading up to the bug occurring if possible.
Vendors showing up without any UI
Some players have reported that traveling between vendors using the sidebar travel menu causes the vendor UI not to appear. If it’s occurring for you, please send us both sets of save data (as detailed above)!
A reported fix for this is using the travel map instead when selecting areas to visit.
Love, Voracious Games
