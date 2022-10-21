Patch Notes 10/21/22

Bug Fixes

Xid’s Rank 10 now fully unlocks

Vendi no longer accidentally eats your potions

Magical Wasteland expeditions are now completable

Fixed the Rank Up button turning on again after Rank 10

Tiering up a potion now gives you more consistent results

Expeditions to the Arctic region now yield Yeti Pelts instead of Frost Kindling

Luna’s “Visual Trait Campaign I” event now functions properly

Fixed Salt and Pepper presenting an invisible potion after accepting a custom order

Having 5 active events no longer causes the last one to go offscreen

When the player edits their deck during a competition, the game will no longer continue using that newly built deck upon exiting or completing the competition.

Updated the background in Xid’s Rank 5 cutscene

No more infinitely darkening haunted screen when opening the deck menu or graveyard and pressing Enter

Removed the mystery drop-down menu that would appear when right clicking on Quinn’s bulk orders

Crystalline Forest is no longer missing an obstacle during expeditions when an “increased loot drop” event is active

Fixed incorrect duration descriptions for Luna and Baptiste’s events

Fixed incorrect lines about the Round 2 & 3 potions in Anubia’s competition

Shop flooring no longer extends out past the back of the shop

Fixed deck builder and haggle card text inconsistencies

Miscellaneous UI animation updates

Known Issues

Accepted Custom Orders not showing up

We think this is caused when you’ve accepted the same order previously and it’s not resetting properly.

Being able to fulfill Custom Orders that you don’t have potions for

We are currently looking into a fix for this!

Fullscreen display setting results in rendering issues

Alt-tabbing while using the “Fullscreen” display mode, or any other activity on Windows that shifts the focus out of the game, will cause the game to only display a small portion of the screen.

Use Alt + Enter, Ctrl + Enter or F11 to get out of it. For now, please play using the “Borderless” display option if you are experiencing instability in fullscreen.

“Ferocity of the Squirrel” does not currently apply the effect from “Fuel to the Fire.”

The tooltip will show that the effect is doubled when Ferocity of the Squirrel is in effect, but will not actually apply it to the customer or judge.

Need More Information

We need more information on these issues while we try to reproduce them on our end, so if you’re able to we’d appreciate if you sent the following to support@xseedgames.com:

Your save data located here:

[Game Installation Folder]/Potionomics/Binaries/Win64

[Game Installation Folder]/Potionomics/Binaries/Win64 The additional save data here:

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Potionomics/Saved/SaveGames

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Potionomics/Saved/SaveGames Screenshot of your in-game config settings

Your PC's DxDiag output as a .txt file (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4028644/windows-open-and-run-dxdiagexe)

For visible bugs, please submit a video with ~30 seconds leading up to the bug occurring if possible.

Vendors showing up without any UI

Some players have reported that traveling between vendors using the sidebar travel menu causes the vendor UI not to appear. If it’s occurring for you, please send us both sets of save data (as detailed above)!

A reported fix for this is using the travel map instead when selecting areas to visit.

Love, Voracious Games