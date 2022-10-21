Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.2.0]

The first free expansion to Golfing in Aether is here, introducing autumn colors along with several new levels. This is also a very packed news post, with both a seasonal event starting, a 15-30% sale on the game, and the deluxe edition DLC being updated as well.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2168440/Golfing_In_Aether__Autumn/

Free DLC - 9 New Levels and Autumn Theme

Above is a link to the free DLC. The levels will work in both the new autumn theme shown or in the default spring appearence.











The level breakdown is one late game level, then both four early and mid game levels. The total number of levels in the game is now 41 excluding variations. As this is a free DLC, both achievements and the store page have been updated to factor in these new levels.

Hope you enjoy playing these levels, I'm fully open to feedback on any of them :) The goal was to provide greater variation, and some of these have some pretty distinct new mechanics. My plan is to do another free level expansion sometime in December, so keep your eyes open for that.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1914980/view/5723537538088182980

Halloween Event

Above is a link to a seperate blog post discussing a halloween event that is currently running. The goal is to hunt pumpkins and you'll unlock some sweet limited-time halloween themed balls.

The above image is of the balls you can unlock. These are only available via this event and for a limited time. You have till November 14th to complete the event, so more than three weeks. These are all color customizable. Check out that other blog post for details :)

Two new balls (shown above) have also been added to the Deluxe edition based around the Halloween Theme, these are seperate designs to what you can unlock with the event above. Each of these has color customization options as well as a fitting faceplate.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138970/Golfing_In_Aether__Deluxe_Edition_Upgrade/

15-30% Sale

For the next two weeks Golfing in Aether will have a 15-30% off sale, with 30% being on the base game and 15% on the deluxe edition DLC. So if Golfing in Aether has been on your wishlist then its a perfect time to pick it up and enjoy the seasonal event.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1914980/view/5723537538091769835

It's worth mentioning again that since launch, Golfing in Aether was updated to include Native Linux support. So if playing on that platform then the game is now fully playable as-well :)

Patch Notes

General

Added support for Halloween Event.

Added support for Free Autumn DLC, which includes the Autumn Seasonal theme and 9 new levels.

Added five holiday themed quick chat messages including “Happy Halloween”, “Trick or treat?”, “Boo!”, “Eeek.”, and “Look out!”. You can find these using the search function on keyboard (5 key), or add them to your quick chat choices under game settings if using gamepad.

Customization

Added three Halloween themed balls unlockable by completing Halloween event.

Added two Halloween themed balls as part of the Deluxe Edition (different to the event balls).

Environment

Added an increase to friction when falling into water.

Fixed a rock placement on ‘Behind the Tee’.

Fixed an issue where pixel depth offset wasn’t correctly handled on logs and rocks.

Added Halloween Pumpkins.

Fixed various wall gaps on ‘Speed Bump’.

Interface

Fixed an issue with the shadow of the padlock icon on the New Game menu.

Fixed some padding inconsistencies on the New game and Join Menu with regard to the description panel.

Fixed an incorrect description on the new game menu when hovering over the ‘Custom’ button on the second page.

Added theme select menu when starting a session or practice level. This is to support the new Autumn DLC and Halloween event content.

Discord Server

Be sure to check out the official discord server with channels for Golfing In Aether and my other various projects.