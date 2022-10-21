TOURNAMENT?! Yes!

Are you the best Banana Drama gamer in the community? :bananaYellow: This is your chance to find out!

It takes place on October 30th at 7pm UTC ⏰

If you don’t want to participate you’re welcome, too! The games will be streamed on discord!

ℹ️ Info:

Four online games & one final game (with the winners of the first four games)

Game mode: Destroy the headquarters

You have to stream your game during the match (please do not publish confidential information)

Developers are not included in the scoring if they take part

Please check the time in your country as 7pm is the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

🔥 Prize:

1st prize: You will get the upcoming Gold DLC for free & the “Tournament-Champ” discord role

2nd prize: You will get the upcoming Silver DLC for free & the “Tournament-Finalist” discord role

3rd prize: You will get the upcoming Bronze DLC for free & the “Tournament-Finalist” discord role

4th prize: You will get the “Tournament-Finalist” discord role

❔ How:

Send a private message to @Dommenuss on DISCORD (here) until October 28th that you want to take part.

If possible send your PC specifications & your average internet speed.

We will get back to you as soon as possible 🙂

First come, first served!

See you!