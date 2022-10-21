 Skip to content

Banana Drama update for 21 October 2022

TOURNAMENT?! Yes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9772358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you the best Banana Drama gamer in the community? :bananaYellow: This is your chance to find out!
It takes place on October 30th at 7pm UTC ⏰
If you don’t want to participate you’re welcome, too! The games will be streamed on discord!

ℹ️ Info:

  • Four online games & one final game (with the winners of the first four games)
  • Game mode: Destroy the headquarters
  • You have to stream your game during the match (please do not publish confidential information)
  • Developers are not included in the scoring if they take part
  • Please check the time in your country as 7pm is the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

🔥 Prize:

  • 1st prize: You will get the upcoming Gold DLC for free & the “Tournament-Champ” discord role
  • 2nd prize: You will get the upcoming Silver DLC for free & the “Tournament-Finalist” discord role
  • 3rd prize: You will get the upcoming Bronze DLC for free & the “Tournament-Finalist” discord role
  • 4th prize: You will get the “Tournament-Finalist” discord role

❔ How:

  • Send a private message to @Dommenuss on DISCORD (here) until October 28th that you want to take part.
  • If possible send your PC specifications & your average internet speed.
  • We will get back to you as soon as possible 🙂

First come, first served!
See you!

