Patch 9.4.0 [ Small Update ]

Change Log

Added Elevators to Hotel Trouble map [ 1st Iteration ]

Added Server Browser "Region Change" option

Added proper Server browser button in the main menu home tab

Fixed stutter on weapon load for the first time

Fixed stutter on player spawn for the first time

Fixed returning from server browser and joining match reduced performance during gameplay

Changed balancing FAL : slightly reduced vertical recoil

Changed balancing ES36 : slightly increased base damage (26 to 30)

Changed balancing MK12 : reduced vertical recoil

Changed balancing SKS : slightly reduced vertical recoil

Improved Kyanite Suppressed gunshots SFX

Improved M4 Suppressed gunshots SFX

Improved FAL Suppressed gunshots SFX

Improved FN57 gunshots SFX

Improved Honey Badger gunshots SFX

Improved ES36 gunshots SFX

Improved Oppressor gunshots SFX

Improved main menu home tab and background





Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France