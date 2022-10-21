Patch 9.4.0 [ Small Update ]

Change Log
- Added Elevators to Hotel Trouble map [ 1st Iteration ]
- Added Server Browser "Region Change" option
- Added proper Server browser button in the main menu home tab
- Fixed stutter on weapon load for the first time
- Fixed stutter on player spawn for the first time
- Fixed returning from server browser and joining match reduced performance during gameplay
- Changed balancing FAL : slightly reduced vertical recoil
- Changed balancing ES36 : slightly increased base damage (26 to 30)
- Changed balancing MK12 : reduced vertical recoil
- Changed balancing SKS : slightly reduced vertical recoil
- Improved Kyanite Suppressed gunshots SFX
- Improved M4 Suppressed gunshots SFX
- Improved FAL Suppressed gunshots SFX
- Improved FN57 gunshots SFX
- Improved Honey Badger gunshots SFX
- Improved ES36 gunshots SFX
- Improved Oppressor gunshots SFX
- Improved main menu home tab and background
Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
