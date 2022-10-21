 Skip to content

Zero Hour update for 21 October 2022

Patch 9.4.0 [ Small Update ]

Patch 9.4.0 [ Small Update ]

Build 9772305 · Last edited by Wendy

Change Log

  • Added Elevators to Hotel Trouble map [ 1st Iteration ]
  • Added Server Browser "Region Change" option
  • Added proper Server browser button in the main menu home tab
  • Fixed stutter on weapon load for the first time
  • Fixed stutter on player spawn for the first time
  • Fixed returning from server browser and joining match reduced performance during gameplay
  • Changed balancing FAL : slightly reduced vertical recoil
  • Changed balancing ES36 : slightly increased base damage (26 to 30)
  • Changed balancing MK12 : reduced vertical recoil
  • Changed balancing SKS : slightly reduced vertical recoil
  • Improved Kyanite Suppressed gunshots SFX
  • Improved M4 Suppressed gunshots SFX
  • Improved FAL Suppressed gunshots SFX
  • Improved FN57 gunshots SFX
  • Improved Honey Badger gunshots SFX
  • Improved ES36 gunshots SFX
  • Improved Oppressor gunshots SFX
  • Improved main menu home tab and background


Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France

