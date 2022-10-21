Change log 21-10-2022:

Added/Updated Boat(s)

There are a total of 3 new boats added into Hightide. You can’t switch between them yet, but I’ll be adding that in the next update. The new boats include a Dingy, Rowboat, and a Cruiser type boat which is the one you’ll be playing as.

Updated Buoy

The buoy has gotten a big upgrade, the most obvious being the new model.

If you place the nets close enough to each other, there will be a rope draw between them. The rope does not yet have a purpose. The buoys also have health and physics, so driving into it will cause it to break. There is also a small random chance of it breaking on its own.

Added Pickup Mode

Because you can no longer drive through the nets to pick them up, you can now press “C” to go into pickup mode, which will be shown as a green zone. You cannot open the pickup mode when going above 8 knots. Once you have your net inside the green zone, press “E” to pick it up.

Added Water Caustics

Currently only visible around the main island.

Added Seagulls

Seagulls will now follow your boat at all times (this will change eventually depend on how much fish you have). They will mostly fly above/behind your boat depending on how fast you go. If you get close with the camera you’ll be able to hear them. Let me know how annoying they are.

Added Radar

The Radar will be in the right corner of your screen and currently only shows the fishing zones. This is the only way to know where to fish. The UI is still temporary.

Added XP & Level System

In the bottom middle of your screen is an XP bar. There is no use for it yet, but it does already work. You gain XP for each fish you catch, rarer species give more XP.

Added Upgrade Shop

The Upgrade Shop is located at the boat ramp on the main island. This also has no use yet, but will eventually be the place where you upgrade and buy new boats.

Updated Game Artstyle

I’ve updated a few small things, the most obvious will be the trees. I’ve also added a new path model which has small randomly placed tiles in it. From now on I will be using basic shapes and flat colors for the game, with only a few exceptions like the water caustics being more detailed.

Updated Zone Designs

Both the Port Zone and the new Upgrade Shop have got a new design. When you get close to the general area of the zone, a sort of forcefield like square will show up to indicate where the zone is.

Removed Fuel UI

I’ve temporarily removed the fuel UI. It’ll be back in the next update.