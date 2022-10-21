PATCH NOTES 1.0.40

Share · View all patches · Build 9772202 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 17:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello citizens!

We're listening to your feedback and bug reporting, so a new patch was deployed to fix specific technical issues and improve the matchmaking balance.

Here is the breakdown of version 1.0.40!

EasyAnticheat service it's now fully integrated into the game.

Tweaked the matchmaking balancing system to reduce the skill gap between players and ensure the matches feel more even.

Tweaked the matchmaking queue so players can get into action faster.

Fixed a bug that caused all inventory contents to be lost and statistics to be reset when an extraction was successfully completed after the timer ran out or by remaining in the match recap screen for too long.

Fixed a bug preventing the players from completing Alfred's quest correctly during the tutorial.

Fixed a bug allowing players to jump inside the Jardin de la Paix area while the gate is closed.

The quest Weird Sensations in Act 2 now awards the correct loot.

Thank you for all the support as we work to make Hell is Others a better game together!

See you in Century City!