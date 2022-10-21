Late Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9772083 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Warning: Due to the author's poor English, you will see a lot of machine translated content. I'm sorry!

In the past few months, I have completely remade the game! Apologize for the mistakes I made when I was not technically mature, and record the update details here

Because the game is completely remade and all levels have been redesigned, players who have passed the level can also experience it again

Version v0.21

whole

-Changed the resolution of the game, enlarged the character and scene

-Greatly increase the fluency of the game! Completely solved the problem of stuck switching scenarios in the old version

-A new panic setting is added. When the enemy approaches the character gradually or the character is injured, the character's panic will increase. With the increase of panic, the character's movement speed will decrease

-A new rapid movement system is added to consume physical strength bars to achieve a close sprint effect and effectively improve the survival rate of the protagonist

-All food can restore strength

-A card system has been added. Five cards will be drawn automatically at the beginning of the level. The cards have different gain effects

-A new dice system is added, which will automatically roll dice when you successfully attack the enemy. When the points are appropriate, you can obtain the effect of the next attack critical hit and immune to a damage

-A peeping door system has been added. Like the lake house series, you can see the scene opposite the door through peeping

-New keytips have been added. Now almost all interactive items will display keytips

-The UI of the interface has been redone, and the status of all controllable characters will be displayed in the lower left corner

-The ui with the number of bullets redone

-Fixed the bug of enemy injury delay

-Slightly reduce the aggressiveness of the enemy

-The tutorial level has been recreated, and the new system will be explained in the tutorial

-Remanufactured the filter of the screen to make it more consistent with the style of the old film

-All the keys in the game have been recreated. Now picking up the keys will automatically prompt the player which door has been opened

-Redesigned placement of all documents

-Made business cards for all characters to facilitate understanding the plot

-Removed the simple mode I hated, and readjusted the difficulty of the level

Initial cinema scene

-Due to the change of the script, the story of the fool in the previous version is completely deleted, and the level will be recreated in the future

Chapter 3: Blocked Streets

-New level. In this new level honoring the Ghost Street, the protagonists need to deal with the dual threats of reality and dreams at the same time

Chapter 4: Bloody Camp

-Slightly changed the character's image

-Reposition items

-Rewritten all documents

-Redesigned the map mechanism

-Changed the enemy's value

-Some pigeons are placed

-Modified customs clearance animation

Chapter 5: Strangers

-Reposition items

-Rewritten all documents

-Redesigned the map mechanism

-Redesigned the enemy. Now each enemy has different attack characteristics

-Simplifies the operation of window sealing

-A cute little animal has been added

-Modified customs clearance animation

-[Gun. Love] The game has added two levels

-Redesigned the mechanism puzzle

