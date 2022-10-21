New update

-Fixed an issue when having a over a specific number of items would cause and soft lock in the shop
-Hidden path to Commander 2 is now wider
-Some guiding stars have been set in Shimo Lake
-New saving points
-You could grab a ledge in the border of the beach and fall
Innocence Island update for 21 October 2022
