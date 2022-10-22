 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 22 October 2022

"Lore & Automation" - Patch #2

The Planet Crafter update for 22 October 2022

"Lore & Automation" - Patch #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch to adress some bugs and performances on the "Lore & Automation" update. Thanks to everyone who has sent us feedback, on the Steam forums, or elsewhere!

As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

V 0.6.007 - Patch update :

  • Spelling errors fix
  • Balance : Improve drill t5 efficiency
  • Bug fix : Stop infinite camera shaking after opening the big cave doors if player go down too quickly
  • Bug fix : Bug where interaction with items will break under certain conditions
  • Bug fix : Infinite laser beam when recolting disapearing ores from asteroids
  • Bug fix : Stop player from getting damage if jumping from high ground in the water (thanks to @ICrashAtRandom in discord)
  • Performances : Reduce number of bees spawned by the beehive t2 (from 35 to 30)
  • Performances : Small tweaks here and there (thanks to @akarnokd and @ICrashAtRandom in discord)
  • Misc : Improve ligthing in the wardens last sector
  • Misc : Improve ancient paradise colliders

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

