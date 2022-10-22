"Lore & Automation" - Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9771892 · Last edited 22 October 2022 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch to adress some bugs and performances on the "Lore & Automation" update. Thanks to everyone who has sent us feedback, on the Steam forums, or elsewhere!

As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

V 0.6.007 - Patch update :

Spelling errors fix

Balance : Improve drill t5 efficiency

Bug fix : Stop infinite camera shaking after opening the big cave doors if player go down too quickly

Bug fix : Bug where interaction with items will break under certain conditions

Bug fix : Infinite laser beam when recolting disapearing ores from asteroids

Bug fix : Stop player from getting damage if jumping from high ground in the water (thanks to @ICrashAtRandom in discord)

Performances : Reduce number of bees spawned by the beehive t2 (from 35 to 30)

Performances : Small tweaks here and there (thanks to @akarnokd and @ICrashAtRandom in discord)

Misc : Improve ligthing in the wardens last sector

Misc : Improve ancient paradise colliders

-20% discount last days!

The -20% discount, our biggest to date is almost over! This is your last chance to get the game for you or for a friend !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1284190/The_Planet_Crafter/

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games