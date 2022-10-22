"Lore & Automation" - Patch #2

Hello Terraformers!
I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch to adress some bugs and performances on the "Lore & Automation" update. Thanks to everyone who has sent us feedback, on the Steam forums, or elsewhere!
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.
V 0.6.007 - Patch update :
- Spelling errors fix
- Balance : Improve drill t5 efficiency
- Bug fix : Stop infinite camera shaking after opening the big cave doors if player go down too quickly
- Bug fix : Bug where interaction with items will break under certain conditions
- Bug fix : Infinite laser beam when recolting disapearing ores from asteroids
- Bug fix : Stop player from getting damage if jumping from high ground in the water (thanks to @ICrashAtRandom in discord)
- Performances : Reduce number of bees spawned by the beehive t2 (from 35 to 30)
- Performances : Small tweaks here and there (thanks to @akarnokd and @ICrashAtRandom in discord)
- Misc : Improve ligthing in the wardens last sector
- Misc : Improve ancient paradise colliders
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1284190/The_Planet_Crafter/
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
