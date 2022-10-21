New Build!

Click here to watch the new update video!

New Cutscene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we have delivered a new cutscene. You’ll see Lexi, Brianna, and Darick continue their journey through the icy cold lands as they are interrupted by the Harbinger and his followers. The scene is testable in the Experimental Hall through the Lexi Harbinger Scene portal in both TP and VR.

Weapon Chest Orbs

Another new feature is that now, when you open a chest with a weapon inside, you will see a floating orb that signifies the rarity of the gear you’ll receive.

New Spells

Lastly, we now have an AOE Lightning spell, a Fire AOE spell, and an Ice Channeling spell that you can test through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

VR or Regular games?

Given the chance to play a game in VR or third person mode, which would you choose? VR arguably gives you a more immersive experience, but the convenience of a regular third or first person game is also worth considering.