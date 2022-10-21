 Skip to content

Dragon Fury update for 21 October 2022

Game is LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 9771775

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game is Live Now and ready to play, hope you will enjoy it :)
If you have any feedback, please let me know.
This is Early Access, so things will improve along the way.
What's next - I'll be working on adding a few more Stages.
Let me know in the discussions what you'd like to see next.
Thanks!

