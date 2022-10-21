Sorry for little late, here is another small update.
I need to prepare another project for the Halloween update so maybe after that will be large updates for MoW.
In this update, I add one fabular map and I plan to experiment more in this style.
= V 1.0.2 =
Animals:
- Jaguar, Gorilla, Boar and crocodile, gained the ability "Human eater";
- Added: Monkey King;
- Monkey: damage increased from 4 to 5;
- Gorilla habitat: fixed the animation bug that when creating individuals, the object visually disappeared;
AI-Building:
-Is looking for free space for construction, depending on the case:
-- From the beginning of the starting location it is available on the current map;
-- From the location of the builder;
- First, he builds barracks and then moves soldiers (it was the other way around before);
- Because the AI segment for assessing its economy does not exist yet, it limits the number of "barracks" to 2;
Small example:
Map:
- Added: Animal Rise (Fictional, size M);
- Added: Piranha Pond (size M);
Changed files in this update