Spacefolk City update for 21 October 2022

👻 Spooky Patch 12!

Build 9771577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

👻 OoooOOoo!

The spooky Halloween update is here - with a new interest and new levels!

Meet the new Halloween Folk and get your creative pumpkin juices flowing in three new fang-tastic levels. We hope you’ll enjoy the ghastly mood we’ve created for you… Along with it, there’s some smaller bug fixes - more information below!

🐛Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue with folk sometimes not coming out of their homes
  • Fixed an issue where Stargazer folk rarely grab asteroids since they’re holding two items
  • Fixed an issue where folk occasionally stop walking around
  • Fixed an issue with ladders breaking after placed on a floating building
  • Folk no longer seek out scrap to build when they’re already holding scrap
  • Fixed issues with rotated boarded up doors
  • Folk no longer get tired after introducing themselves
  • Fixing some of the items that cause rotation when placed on other items
  • The green power indicator no longer stays in place after throwing away an unbuilt building
  • Stargazing folk no longer spin in place when you grab an asteroid they are trying to grab
  • Facility stocks no longer reset after saving and loading
  • Localization issues with camera for Chinese/Korean/Russian/Japanese fixed
  • Solar flares can no longer be blocked without defense beacons
  • Fixed issues with the information strip on buildings when dynamiting decorations on it
  • Fixed issues with flat items rays changing after duplicating them
  • Fixing some localization issues with the Pirate patch
  • Improvements have been made to the facility sign placement (still not perfect tho!)

Here’s our linktree, for easy access!
👉 https://linktr.ee/MoonModeGames

Hope you all have a happy, spooky Halloween 🎃! Thank you for playing our game! 🙏

Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode

Changed files in this update

