👻 Spooky Patch 12!

👻 OoooOOoo!
The spooky Halloween update is here - with a new interest and new levels!
Meet the new Halloween Folk and get your creative pumpkin juices flowing in three new fang-tastic levels. We hope you’ll enjoy the ghastly mood we’ve created for you… Along with it, there’s some smaller bug fixes - more information below!
🐛Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue with folk sometimes not coming out of their homes
- Fixed an issue where Stargazer folk rarely grab asteroids since they’re holding two items
- Fixed an issue where folk occasionally stop walking around
- Fixed an issue with ladders breaking after placed on a floating building
- Folk no longer seek out scrap to build when they’re already holding scrap
- Fixed issues with rotated boarded up doors
- Folk no longer get tired after introducing themselves
- Fixing some of the items that cause rotation when placed on other items
- The green power indicator no longer stays in place after throwing away an unbuilt building
- Stargazing folk no longer spin in place when you grab an asteroid they are trying to grab
- Facility stocks no longer reset after saving and loading
- Localization issues with camera for Chinese/Korean/Russian/Japanese fixed
- Solar flares can no longer be blocked without defense beacons
- Fixed issues with the information strip on buildings when dynamiting decorations on it
- Fixed issues with flat items rays changing after duplicating them
- Fixing some localization issues with the Pirate patch
- Improvements have been made to the facility sign placement (still not perfect tho!)
Hope you all have a happy, spooky Halloween 🎃! Thank you for playing our game! 🙏
Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode
