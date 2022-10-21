👻 Spooky Patch 12!

👻 OoooOOoo!

The spooky Halloween update is here - with a new interest and new levels!

Meet the new Halloween Folk and get your creative pumpkin juices flowing in three new fang-tastic levels. We hope you’ll enjoy the ghastly mood we’ve created for you… Along with it, there’s some smaller bug fixes - more information below!

🐛Bug fixes

Fixed an issue with folk sometimes not coming out of their homes

Fixed an issue where Stargazer folk rarely grab asteroids since they’re holding two items

Fixed an issue where folk occasionally stop walking around

Fixed an issue with ladders breaking after placed on a floating building

Folk no longer seek out scrap to build when they’re already holding scrap

Fixed issues with rotated boarded up doors

Folk no longer get tired after introducing themselves

Fixing some of the items that cause rotation when placed on other items

The green power indicator no longer stays in place after throwing away an unbuilt building

Stargazing folk no longer spin in place when you grab an asteroid they are trying to grab

Facility stocks no longer reset after saving and loading

Localization issues with camera for Chinese/Korean/Russian/Japanese fixed

Solar flares can no longer be blocked without defense beacons

Fixed issues with the information strip on buildings when dynamiting decorations on it

Fixed issues with flat items rays changing after duplicating them

Fixing some localization issues with the Pirate patch

Improvements have been made to the facility sign placement (still not perfect tho!)

Here’s our linktree, for easy access!

👉 https://linktr.ee/MoonModeGames

Hope you all have a happy, spooky Halloween 🎃! Thank you for playing our game! 🙏

Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode