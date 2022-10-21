Version 1.11: Spooky-ish update! New miniboss, overhaul of specials, and more!

Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven! It's been a while! Update notes below:

Additions:

Added pumpkins! These are a new currency that can be bought with points or dropped by bosses after beating Griffith for the first time

Added a new miniboss fight: Griffith!

She appears at Round 60; Beat her with easy mode off to get her bio, weapon, and item!

Added new alternate specials! After getting Griffith's item, you can go to the "Weapons" menu to find a new tab with the specials. Unlocking them requires pumpkins

Added hats to the points/cosmetics shop! There are currently 11 hats to acquire

In the spirit of the season, these are bought using pumpkins too!

New unlockable item: Flyer's Feather!

Obtained by reaching round 51 or by beating 3 bosses total (including repeats). Allows you to start from higher rounds to help reach later minibosses quicker and easier. Starting in later rounds costs some points

With Griffith now being added, I felt a method was needed to reduce the tedium of having to go through so many rounds to get one attempt at a late game miniboss. The minibosses are already designed with first trying them in mind (while still providing a challenge), but even so a complete restart for failing feels like too harsh of a punishment

The Flyer's Feather will let you start at higher rounds with an upper limit of the highest round you've ever made it to, capped at Round 101. It is also bound to increments of ten (1, 11, 21, etc). Keep in mind you wont have the HP drops you would get from beating bosses if you skip bosses this way

Added tips/tutorials!

Optional, but turned on by default to help explain some niche controls/mechanics in game. When enabled, you'll get a random tip at the start of a standard run. The option tied to turning these off also hides some main menu text/labels that some people may find redundant. This serves to reduce visual clutter with the growing amount of menu buttons and features

Added 4 new achievements!

Misc Changes:

Fixed/overhauled some particles

Projectiles have always released particles upon being deleted (usually due to the bullet pattern ending) but for a long time these have had some janky mechanics. These should be corrected now. Additionally, these particles no longer appear in low detail mode

Also tuned some of the other types of particles to be less visually intrusive

Low Detail is now off by default

The default special received a much needed buff: It now lasts twice as long and gives immunity frames briefly AFTER the force hitbox is exhausted (while retaining immunity frames throughout the force hitbox as it always has)

Also increased the timing for a "death bomb" (referred to in game as a "hit prevention") from within 0.25 seconds after being hit -> within 0.33 seconds after being hit (at 60FPS: 15 frames -> 20 frames)

The weapon "Barking Puppet" received a very needed buff: bark hitbox now works for 9 frames instead of 4. This is how it originally should have been, but an error on my part made me forget to account for how the animation works. There is now also a second puppet that orbits 180° from the first one

There is now a brief delay before the next bullet pattern after defeating a boss. This should help make the transition less frantic than before

Gave the Yatanosoy fight several tweaks and nerfs

Initially I quite liked where Yatanosoy was at in terms of difficulty but after introducing the Griffith fight, I decided Yatanosoy needed some adjustments to better fit the difficulty curve of the boss fights. She also seemed like the most difficult boss to sight read the patterns of, so easing that issue stayed as the main goal while revamping her

Added proper volume sliders

Rapid Fire:

Changed some achievement descriptions to be more accurate

Made some shop visuals more helpful

Save files now have the correct version listed (this was likely a non issue but I fixed it anyway)

Fixed an inaccurate warning sign at the beginning of Cherb's second attack

Fixed an oversight where only mouse colors would give the "Sick Clicks!" achievement (mouse skins now also give the achievement)

Fixed some niche crashes and bugs

Some other minor changes that were too small to note

Closing Notes

That was quite a lot! At first I wasn't going to make a major update next but halloween started to approach quickly, so I wanted to do a lot of stuff! I don't know when I'll update the game next. If I get the motivation I may sneak another quick few additions or changes before the end of the season (but no promises).

As usual, if there's any issues either yell at me on twitter https://twitter.com/Dracoraz or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com !

And of course, Happy Halloween!