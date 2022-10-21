Patch 0.10.1

Here's a first patch that incorporates some of the early feedback I got.
I'm still digging through hundreds of emails from the in-game feedback form, so bear with me :) I read it all, (almost) everywhere, but it takes some time...
- Resource values (HP/SP/MP) are now shown on the player bar if their value drops below 80%.
- Fog of war exploration (black areas in overview mode) are now persisted during the game session or until defeat.
- Reik is now displayed barefoot if not wearing any shoes/boots.
- Renamed talent Staves -> Polearms, and staff weapons -> Quarterstaff
- Toolkits have now a description for their purpose.
- The Shredding Cleaver also has a better description now.
- Added a kind hint to the feedback form :)
- Fixed some translations.
A gentle reminder: If you want to support the game, please consider writing a short review here on Steam. It helps a lot to increase the game's visibility! Thank you!
Changed files in this update