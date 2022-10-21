Patch 0.10.1

Here's a first patch that incorporates some of the early feedback I got.

I'm still digging through hundreds of emails from the in-game feedback form, so bear with me :) I read it all, (almost) everywhere, but it takes some time...

Resource values (HP/SP/MP) are now shown on the player bar if their value drops below 80%.

Fog of war exploration (black areas in overview mode) are now persisted during the game session or until defeat.

Reik is now displayed barefoot if not wearing any shoes/boots.

Renamed talent Staves -> Polearms, and staff weapons -> Quarterstaff

Toolkits have now a description for their purpose.

The Shredding Cleaver also has a better description now.

Added a kind hint to the feedback form :)

Fixed some translations.

A gentle reminder: If you want to support the game, please consider writing a short review here on Steam. It helps a lot to increase the game's visibility! Thank you!