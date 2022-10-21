 Skip to content

Of Blades & Tails update for 21 October 2022

Patch 0.10.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a first patch that incorporates some of the early feedback I got.
I'm still digging through hundreds of emails from the in-game feedback form, so bear with me :) I read it all, (almost) everywhere, but it takes some time...

  • Resource values (HP/SP/MP) are now shown on the player bar if their value drops below 80%.
  • Fog of war exploration (black areas in overview mode) are now persisted during the game session or until defeat.
  • Reik is now displayed barefoot if not wearing any shoes/boots.
  • Renamed talent Staves -> Polearms, and staff weapons -> Quarterstaff
  • Toolkits have now a description for their purpose.
  • The Shredding Cleaver also has a better description now.
  • Added a kind hint to the feedback form :)
  • Fixed some translations.

