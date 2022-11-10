Minor hotfix for UNBEATABLE [white label] V1.0.8A+ is live!



Hey gang,

We just deployed a minor hotfix to both the Steam and Itch version of [white label] that addressed balance concerns and bugs with the SubWOOFer beatmap we released in the last patch. It should now be humanly possible for someone to get 100% on it! We're still monitoring other issues and looking at your feedback for both future patches of [white label] and the final game release, which we're busy focusing on at the moment. We'll talk soon!

<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES