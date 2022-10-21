Shop Tycoon 2, new update, 6000 units solds, small gift

Hello!
I hope the Bandytko gang wasn't too frustrating.... They want revenge. But... First of all, Shop Tycoon has already reached around 6,000 players (Ranking: 1. USA, 2. Germany, 3. Japan :O, 4. United Kingdom.... 54. Argentina :O) ! Unfortunately, I haven't been active on Steam too much, a lot of work... Let's hope 2023 will be better? Thanks everyone for buying Shop Tycoon and video gameplay, reviews etc., take some free keys I found on disk (you need to delete the first and last characters):
[spoiler]XJD5CF-N6ZQ2-RY2FJB
CFP7KN-Q4IIK-ZJ65HB
ZFV3A5-37ATF-BI3MZX[/spoiler]
Shop Tycoon 2: Bandytko Revenge
You ask me if there will be Shop Tycoon 2 and... Yes! But not this year [spoiler] I think 2023 [/spoiler]. Shop Tycoon 2 will be a fusion of some genres of RTS + City builder + Tower defense + Shop Tycoon and is being built on a new engine.
New version 1.9.20
I don't know if there will be an big update this year that I started a few months ago, but I haven't been able to update the game. This update will add a few things and a story mode that will continue in Shop Tycoon 2. Later I will review the forum bugs/suggestions and reviews (because now I don't have much time).
- Vietnamese language bug fixed
- Fixes for some localizations
- Added support for touch devices (it is possible that later the game will appear on phones / mobile)
- Bug fixes
- Minor optimization / code fixes
- Update Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Mac 64 bits, Linux 32 bits, Linux 64 bits
- Other minor fixes
Big update coming soon: link
Changelog / history: link
- Linux, Mac will be updated overnight or tomorrow.
Changed files in this update