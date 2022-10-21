Shop Tycoon 2, new update, 6000 units solds, small gift

Hello!

I hope the Bandytko gang wasn't too frustrating.... They want revenge. But... First of all, Shop Tycoon has already reached around 6,000 players (Ranking: 1. USA, 2. Germany, 3. Japan :O, 4. United Kingdom.... 54. Argentina :O) ! Unfortunately, I haven't been active on Steam too much, a lot of work... Let's hope 2023 will be better? Thanks everyone for buying Shop Tycoon and video gameplay, reviews etc., take some free keys I found on disk (you need to delete the first and last characters):

[spoiler]XJD5CF-N6ZQ2-RY2FJB

CFP7KN-Q4IIK-ZJ65HB

ZFV3A5-37ATF-BI3MZX[/spoiler]

Shop Tycoon 2: Bandytko Revenge

You ask me if there will be Shop Tycoon 2 and... Yes! But not this year [spoiler] I think 2023 [/spoiler]. Shop Tycoon 2 will be a fusion of some genres of RTS + City builder + Tower defense + Shop Tycoon and is being built on a new engine.

New version 1.9.20

I don't know if there will be an big update this year that I started a few months ago, but I haven't been able to update the game. This update will add a few things and a story mode that will continue in Shop Tycoon 2. Later I will review the forum bugs/suggestions and reviews (because now I don't have much time).

Vietnamese language bug fixed

Fixes for some localizations

Added support for touch devices (it is possible that later the game will appear on phones / mobile)

Bug fixes

Minor optimization / code fixes

Update Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Mac 64 bits, Linux 32 bits, Linux 64 bits

Other minor fixes

Big update coming soon: link

Changelog / history: link