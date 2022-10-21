[Notice] "Crimson Crow" DLC Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

About Crimson Crow DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2168550/

Thanks to you, we are able to start updating the new DLC "Crimson Crow" today. First of all, thank you so much for waiting for us.

Starting with DLC's first scenario mission today, we will finally add eight scenario missions and two more violent cases. In addition, we're thinking of an update that will enrich the contents of DLC.

About Costume DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28219/TROUBLESHOOTER_Costume_Collection/

In the case of costume DLC, we will release 6 characters that have been completed. If you buy a costume as a bundle product, you can get a 50% discount. For the remaining six costumes, it will be updated in turn during the update period of the "Crimson Crow" DLC.

Even at this point, which is about to be released, we believe that there will be many improvements to DLC's first content. As we have done so far, we are ready to listen to your voice.

Thank you once again for your continued support for us to develop this DLC.

Our development team will do its best to repay your support.

We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.

During the maintenance, players who use the Online mode can't play the game.

Please end the game normally before the maintenance begins.

During the maintenance, players who use the Offline mode can play the game.

Maintenance Schedule

Daylight saving time is not applied.

Date: October 21st, 2022

Friday 16:00 ~ 18:00 CET

Friday 21:00 ~ 23:00 JST

Friday 07:00 ~ 09:00 PST

Friday 14:00 ~ 16:00 UTC

(Crimson Crow DLC required) Added a scenario mission 'Shadow of Past'.

Once you complete the final scenario mission of 'White Lion and Black Witch', you can start it in the office.

(Crimson Crow DLC required) Added a character Misty Jäger.

She will be joined once you complete 'Shadow of Past' scenario mission.

Added costumes for main characters.

You can buy costumes for Albus, Sion, Irene, Heixing, Ray and Bianca at the Steam store page.

The costumes for the rest of the characters are going to be released sequentially through subsequent update.

The costumes can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Once you purchased the costume bundle, it is automatically obtained whenever additional costume is added.

Extended the level cap to 55.

Added an additional rule for entry selection to the Duel Battle.

'Draft Pick' is a rule in which you and the adversary take turns choosing one character at a time.

Changed the default search method in the Troublemaker List to 'name'.

Thank you.