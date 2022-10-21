Devlog #26

Halloween is coming!
While we are preparing for the new bigger update we wanted to give you a small quality of life update with some new Halloween items!
Halloween themed steam items
During Halloween, you can earn 3 steam items while playing the game. All items are granted after 3 hours of playing on a server. Once they are in your Steam inventory you can equip them from the character customizer.
Pumpkins and Scarecrows
A new pumpkin plant has been added and you can find it in the Autumn region. Some vendors buy/sell the new plant. You can use the pumpkin to craft it into a pumpkin lantern!
Sell by long press
No longer you have to press the same button 15 times if you have an inventory full of items you want to sell. You can now sell all by just long pressing the sell button.
New camera angle
One of the most requested features, since we launched the game, has been an altered camera angle to see behind houses and other objects that block the view. You can now change to the new top-down view by pressing "Q"
Add buy orders to your own vendor
I think the player-maintained vendors are one of the coolest things that we have in the game. Vendors have had a UI overhaul and a new feature to allow you to buy items from other players and collect them later.
New Settings
Every input is now mappable in the input settings tab. Also, we have added new settings to the general settings tab.
- Hide the home location indicator
- Hide team member location indicators
- Automatic inventory opens after placing an item for those who want to quickly place fences etc!
- Character reset button that allows you to reset your character if you have had a bug where you camera is stuck in the void
Other changes
Here is a list of other changes we added
- Re-balanced the shotgun.
- Reduced damage by 35%
- Less scatter to make it more accurate in the medium range
- 2 new fishing reels to add more variety for choosing your fishing equipment
- Changed the Container saving method to the same one that we use for saving placeables. Hopefully, this prevents future data loss on containers
- You can now open a map by pressing "M" if you have one in your inventory
- Lover the generator sound levels
- Turrets should no longer shoot fences that are blocking the way
- Show item name when hovering over them with the mouse
- Unofficial servers can change how long it takes for a container to respawn
- Use ChestRespawnTime variable name in GM_Longvinter default is 600(seconds)
- Empty click is now played if you fire your gun without ammo
- Changed bunker entering sound
Changed files in this update