Devlog #26

Halloween is coming!

While we are preparing for the new bigger update we wanted to give you a small quality of life update with some new Halloween items!

Halloween themed steam items

During Halloween, you can earn 3 steam items while playing the game. All items are granted after 3 hours of playing on a server. Once they are in your Steam inventory you can equip them from the character customizer.

Pumpkins and Scarecrows

A new pumpkin plant has been added and you can find it in the Autumn region. Some vendors buy/sell the new plant. You can use the pumpkin to craft it into a pumpkin lantern!

Sell by long press

No longer you have to press the same button 15 times if you have an inventory full of items you want to sell. You can now sell all by just long pressing the sell button.

New camera angle

One of the most requested features, since we launched the game, has been an altered camera angle to see behind houses and other objects that block the view. You can now change to the new top-down view by pressing "Q"

Add buy orders to your own vendor

I think the player-maintained vendors are one of the coolest things that we have in the game. Vendors have had a UI overhaul and a new feature to allow you to buy items from other players and collect them later.

New Settings

Every input is now mappable in the input settings tab. Also, we have added new settings to the general settings tab.

Hide the home location indicator

Hide team member location indicators

Automatic inventory opens after placing an item for those who want to quickly place fences etc!

Character reset button that allows you to reset your character if you have had a bug where you camera is stuck in the void

Other changes

Here is a list of other changes we added

Re-balanced the shotgun.

Reduced damage by 35%

Less scatter to make it more accurate in the medium range

2 new fishing reels to add more variety for choosing your fishing equipment

Changed the Container saving method to the same one that we use for saving placeables. Hopefully, this prevents future data loss on containers

You can now open a map by pressing "M" if you have one in your inventory

Lover the generator sound levels

Turrets should no longer shoot fences that are blocking the way

Show item name when hovering over them with the mouse

Unofficial servers can change how long it takes for a container to respawn

Use ChestRespawnTime variable name in GM_Longvinter default is 600(seconds)