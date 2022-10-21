 Skip to content

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp update for 21 October 2022

MONSTER ROADTRIP is OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

YES! "MONSTER PROM 3: MONSTER ROADTRIP" IS OUT!

Embark into the weirdest most wonderful road trip ever: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665190/Monster_Prom_3_Monster_Roadtrip/

WILD MISADVENTURES & HOT MONSTERS ON THE ROAD

Check the trailer: https://youtu.be/RWmddudktsw

Remember you can additionally support us in many different ways:

And most importantly, go and play the game!
We've worked hard in this one for the last 18 months or so. There's tons of effort and love poured into it.
Share your thoughts here, we'll be been checking.
It brings us immense joy to know your thoughts and discover which things you like the most!

You can come discuss the game with us in our Discord server: http://discord.gg/monsterprom

Also you can visit #support and #bugreports-monroad on our Discord server to report anything you find in the game. We'll be working hard the next week in fixing anything you may find!

Above all, thanks for your constant support.
We hope you enjoy this weird little game of ours <3

