Judgment update for 2 November 2022

Patch 1.10 Release!

Patch 1.10 Release!

2 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing and reporting issues. Here’s a list of fixes in this update:

• Updated to FSR 2.1.2 for improving quality
• FSR 2.1 option has been adjusted and added as a Customizable option to Anti-Alias settings
• Updated to XeSS 1.0.1
• Addressed an issue where V-Sync does not function correctly, causing the game to go too fast.
• Addressed an issue where a portion of the upscaler was not working correctly.
• Improvements to stability during startup and play.
• Addressed an issue where Street names on the map become difficult to read when the upscaler is active.
Added functionality to hide the skip button during subtitled dialog.

