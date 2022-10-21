New Update (2022.10.2a)

🔧 Improvements

Improve quality of image, icon and QR panels when they are too small using mipmapping.

Add new property to toggle mipmapping for texture-related panels in the settings screen.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix error when zooming the blueprint viewport without a panel selected.

Fix error selecting other panels by accident when the icon widget is opened.

Fix alpha blending rendering for icon panels with transparency.

Fix icon picker not closing when pressing escape.

Fix error when the cursor exit the app window boundaries on the Free version.

Fix error when resizing the blueprint in some cases in the Free version.

Fix error when mouse hovering some locked property inputs in the Free version.

Fix error with the fixed backs not rendering in the Free version.

