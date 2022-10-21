 Skip to content

Tabletop Creator update for 21 October 2022

New Update (2022.10.2a)

🔧 Improvements
  • Improve quality of image, icon and QR panels when they are too small using mipmapping.
  • Add new property to toggle mipmapping for texture-related panels in the settings screen.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix error when zooming the blueprint viewport without a panel selected.
  • Fix error selecting other panels by accident when the icon widget is opened.
  • Fix alpha blending rendering for icon panels with transparency.
  • Fix icon picker not closing when pressing escape.
  • Fix error when the cursor exit the app window boundaries on the Free version.
  • Fix error when resizing the blueprint in some cases in the Free version.
  • Fix error when mouse hovering some locked property inputs in the Free version.
  • Fix error with the fixed backs not rendering in the Free version.

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator
📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/

