New Update (2022.10.2a)

🔧 Improvements
- Improve quality of image, icon and QR panels when they are too small using mipmapping.
- Add new property to toggle mipmapping for texture-related panels in the settings screen.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix error when zooming the blueprint viewport without a panel selected.
- Fix error selecting other panels by accident when the icon widget is opened.
- Fix alpha blending rendering for icon panels with transparency.
- Fix icon picker not closing when pressing escape.
- Fix error when the cursor exit the app window boundaries on the Free version.
- Fix error when resizing the blueprint in some cases in the Free version.
- Fix error when mouse hovering some locked property inputs in the Free version.
- Fix error with the fixed backs not rendering in the Free version.
