Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Dev Diary #9 - Ardent Defenders of the Faith

It’s been a while since we shared an update, so let’s get you up to speed with what’s been
going on with the development of Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector since the launch of the
Necron Faction Pack back in April.
In June, as part of the annual Warhammer Skulls promo, we announced that a full faction
pack was in development for the Adepta Sororitas, also known as The Sisters of Battle.
After shipping the last free update in July that added Khorne daemons to Planetary
Supremacy, we’ve been working full steam ahead on getting the Battle Sisters ready for
release.
Right now, the beta for the Battle Sisters Faction Pack is in progress! Testers have been
playing with the new units and sharing their feedback which we’ll use to make the necessary
adjustments prior to launch. If you haven’t signed up, there is still time - see here.
Today, we wanted to shine a spotlight on a couple of heavy-hitting units that you might have
seen hinted at in the Skulls promo, the Exorcist and Immolator battle tanks!
Exorcist
Few units exemplify the Adepta Sororitas like the Exorcist mobile artillery tank. Covered in
heavy armour plating, it can take a lot of punishment on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the
artillerist performs inspirational hymnals that enable targeting solutions for the missile
payload, and death comes quickly to those on the receiving end of a volley!
The Immolator rolls into combat with heavy flamers primed and ready to spray cleansing fire
over the Emperor's foes. Alternate weapons load-outs allow for Twin Heavy Bolters or
Multimeltas if those are more your style. As with the tabletop, the Immolator also functions
as a troop transport - a new mechanic in Battlesector, allowing your infantry to move up to
the front line within the relative safety afforded by the Immolator's heavy armour plates.
Immolator
Battle tanks are a mainstay of the Adepta Sororitas that provide durable fire support to the
troops of the line. Combined with an array of well-armed infantry, frenzied penitents and
powerful HQ units, the Sisters of Battle is shaping up to be a fun army to play that will add a
new dimension to Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector.
The Sisters of Battle Faction Pack, along with a free update containing the new Daemonic
Incursion mode will be available before the end of the year.
- The Black Lab Games team.
Changed depots in devtest branch