Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Dev Diary #9 - Ardent Defenders of the Faith

It’s been a while since we shared an update, so let’s get you up to speed with what’s been

going on with the development of Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector since the launch of the

Necron Faction Pack back in April.

In June, as part of the annual Warhammer Skulls promo, we announced that a full faction

pack was in development for the Adepta Sororitas, also known as The Sisters of Battle.

After shipping the last free update in July that added Khorne daemons to Planetary

Supremacy, we’ve been working full steam ahead on getting the Battle Sisters ready for

release.

Right now, the beta for the Battle Sisters Faction Pack is in progress! Testers have been

playing with the new units and sharing their feedback which we’ll use to make the necessary

adjustments prior to launch. If you haven’t signed up, there is still time - see here.

Today, we wanted to shine a spotlight on a couple of heavy-hitting units that you might have

seen hinted at in the Skulls promo, the Exorcist and Immolator battle tanks!



Exorcist

Few units exemplify the Adepta Sororitas like the Exorcist mobile artillery tank. Covered in

heavy armour plating, it can take a lot of punishment on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the

artillerist performs inspirational hymnals that enable targeting solutions for the missile

payload, and death comes quickly to those on the receiving end of a volley!

The Immolator rolls into combat with heavy flamers primed and ready to spray cleansing fire

over the Emperor's foes. Alternate weapons load-outs allow for Twin Heavy Bolters or

Multimeltas if those are more your style. As with the tabletop, the Immolator also functions

as a troop transport - a new mechanic in Battlesector, allowing your infantry to move up to

the front line within the relative safety afforded by the Immolator's heavy armour plates.



Immolator

Battle tanks are a mainstay of the Adepta Sororitas that provide durable fire support to the

troops of the line. Combined with an array of well-armed infantry, frenzied penitents and

powerful HQ units, the Sisters of Battle is shaping up to be a fun army to play that will add a

new dimension to Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector.

The Sisters of Battle Faction Pack, along with a free update containing the new Daemonic

Incursion mode will be available before the end of the year.