Onigiri update for 21 October 2022

Bug Fix Patch Release Notice

Build 9770479

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings from the Onigiri Service Team.

on 10/22/2022, a bug fix patch will be relased.

The server will not be stopped for this release.
We apologize for the inconvenience, but if you are logged in during this patch release,
please logout to download the patch and login again.

■Fix Details

-A bug that causes forced termination when using some skills when using the gamepad. This fix also corrects a bug that caused a forced termination when attacking with Nidaime Ibaraki Douji when using the gamepad.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.

Thank you for your support of Onigiri.

Changed files in this update

OnigiriUS Depot 290471
  • Loading history…
