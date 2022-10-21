 Skip to content

The Cycle: Frontier update for 21 October 2022

The Cycle: Frontier - Hotfix 2.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Hey Prospectors!

We've just applied a quick hotfix to take care of a few critical map issues that could open the way to some nasty exploiting.

Here's a quick list of what was fixed.

Bug Fixes

  • Re-added some missing roofs that allowed access to places not designed to be reached that way.
  • Removed a couple of paths that allowed players to go out of bounds.

Thanks for your patience everyone. Welcome back to Fortuna III and have a great end of the week.

Fortuna Favours the Bold!

